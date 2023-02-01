BATAVIA — New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the U.S. relies on during peak driving season.
Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the lowest in about a decade, and heavy winter maintenance at refineries may further trim inventories. The E.U. ban on Russian oil-product imports starting Feb. 5 will strain the region’s feedstock supplies, limiting how much gasoline the bloc can make for itself or the U.S. East Coast, which increasingly relies on transatlantic imports in the summer.
The price spike that would accompany such supply shocks threatens to burden consumers still stinging from last summer’s $5-a-gallon gas. Resurgent pump prices also would pose challenges for President Joe Biden, who has made a priority of capping fuel costs and uses prices as a cudgel against political rivals.
To prevent New York and the rest of the East Coast from running out of fuel, suppliers will need to get creative. Although the U.S. is a net exporter of gasoline, most of the excess is in the Gulf Coast, and transportation to the East Coast is constrained by insufficient pipeline capacity and the expense of waterborne shipping.
Suppliers could move fuel from the Gulf Coast into storage and blending facilities in the Caribbean and then export from there to the East Coast, according to Energy Aspects, a London-based consultancy. The U.S. also may draw more supply from Asia and the Middle East, but the lengthy journey and high shipping costs mean that option isn’t likely to provide quick or significant relief at the pump.
Average U.S. gasoline prices have gone up by about 40 cents a gallon since Christmas and were about $3.51 a gallon as of Sunday, according to auto club AAA. The transition to more expensive summer-grade gasoline, which evaporates more slowly, will start in March and is likely to push prices higher just as warmer weather brings more drivers onto the road.
In the meantime, the average price for unleaded gas in Batavia went up 4 cents Tuesday from what it was a week ago, climbing to $3.44 per gallon for unleaded gas,
Gas in the city was 7 cents cheaper compared to a year ago.
“For the second straight week the average price for a gallon of regular gas is higher in New York and across the country this morning than it was one year ago,” AAA said Monday. “Over the last month, prices have risen 17 cents per gallon statewide.”
The Energy Information Administration says gas inventories are recovering along the East Coast after a wintry blast in late December, but inventories continue to lag in the Midwest and Rockies. Demand remains seasonally high at over 8.1 million barrels a day and that is helping push prices higher.
In Buffalo Tuesday, the average price was $3.46 per gallon, up from $3.43 a week ago, but down from $3.49 a year ago. It was $3.53 in Rochester, up 4 cents from a week earlier.
Tuesday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.51, up 6 cents since last Tuesday. The New York State average is $3.58, up 5 cents from a week ago. A year ago, the state average was $3.37, 21 cents lower.
“To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle,” AAA said. Get more tips https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.
AAA Communications Specialist Mark Gruba said a milder-than-average January has resulted in more people driving more miles.
“Late January and early February are not historically busy for travel by car in this region. We typically see the lowest demand for gasoline and the cheapest prices at this time of year when refineries are making winter blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce,” he said. “The forecast for the first weekend of February is calling for the coldest air of the season across our region and that will have many people opting to stay indoors leading to a lower demand. January and February are busy months for travel where people are flying to warmer destinations to escape the cold.”
It’s difficult to predict what will happen with prices, since there are so many factors that play a role in the price of a gallon of gas, Gruba said.
“Oil prices remain relatively low compared to the highs we saw in spring — they are hovering around $80 per barrel. Although a higher dollar contributed to pushing oil prices lower at the end of the week, oil prices rose earlier last week amid ongoing market optimism that global oil demand will be more robust than anticipated in 2023 due to China re-opening its economy after imposing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that curtailed demand,” Gruba said. “For this week, crude prices could increase again if the market sees more indications that inflation may be cooling, which could keep oil demand robust despite ongoing concerns that a recession may occur this year. Drivers are not likely to catch a significant break at the pump over the next week or two.”
(Includes reporting by Staff Writer Brian Quinn.)
