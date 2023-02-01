Sizing up the stockpile

Batavia resident Katherine Clemm pumps gasoline Tuesday afternoon at Valero on Main Street in Batavia. Global pressures may result in higher gas prices statewide.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the U.S. relies on during peak driving season.

Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the lowest in about a decade, and heavy winter maintenance at refineries may further trim inventories. The E.U. ban on Russian oil-product imports starting Feb. 5 will strain the region’s feedstock supplies, limiting how much gasoline the bloc can make for itself or the U.S. East Coast, which increasingly relies on transatlantic imports in the summer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1