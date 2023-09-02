ALBANY — State Republicans on Friday called for the legislature to come back to the Capitol for a special session to pass legislation addressing the ongoing flood of people seeking asylum in New York City.
In separate letters from the Senate and Assembly Republicans, legislators urged Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to call a special session of the legislature. The legislators said they’d like to see bills passed to provide funding to the communities that are hosting migrants now, and a bill passed to revoke “sanctuary” status for New York City.
“Since the beginning of this crisis, the Senate Republican Conference has been calling for action and solutions to ensure New Yorkers are protected in the midst of this unprecedented migrant crisis,” said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. “As it continues to cause chaos and uncertainty in communities throughout the state, I am joining my colleagues in urging the governor to call an extraordinary session of the Legislature so we can take action”
With more than 100,000 migrants bussed into midtown Manhattan over the last year or so, legislature Republicans said they are concerned that the problem will only continue to grow. The letter cites a recent statement from NYC Mayor Eric Adams suggesting the cost for migrant shelters and services in the five boroughs will reach $12 billion.
The push to process, house and feed the thousands of people who have been bussed to New York from the southern border has largely fallen to the city and state governments. Hochul visited the White House Wednesday in hopes of securing more federal assistance, meeting not with the President and leader of her Democratic party but with his chief of staff. She walked away with promises of some federal assistance getting migrants to work, but said much more needed to be done.
Legislature Republicans pointed at the Biden administration as a major driver of the crisis.
“It’s undeniable that this problem was created and exacerbated by a complete lack of action at the southern border,” the letter from Assembly Republican lawmakers reads. “Under the Biden administration, migrant encounters have reached unprecedented levels. According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, there have been approximately 5.9 million border encounters in the 31 months President Biden has been in office.”
The legislators said state action is needed at this moment to address the questions and concerns mounting among New Yorkers. They’ve introduced a handful of bills this year with the hopes that they can see a special session vote before the end of the year; one that would require the state Comptroller to examine and audit all state and federal funds received for humanitarian aid, and that would require the state to register all migrants residing in the state.
The bills would also require that local government bodies opt-in to hosting asylum-seekers before any are located in their jurisdiction, and bar state funds from supporting migrant shelters in schools, daycare centers or other facilities used to host community-based organizations. That would bar places like Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCA facilities and local community centers from operating as migrant shelters. A resolution formally calling on the federal government to provide financial assistance to New York is also in the Republican’s legislative wishlist.
The Republican members are also calling for a reversal of an executive order, issued in 2017 by then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, barring state law enforcement officials from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“As we have said from the beginning, this crisis is not going away any time soon and it is our responsibility to ensure that the hardworking taxpayers of New York state, who we represent, are protected,” said the Republican Senators.