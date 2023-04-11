New York state budget deadline slips again

The New York State Capitol building in Albany.

ALBANY — As New York state’s budget talks continue to stall, the legislature on Monday voted to approve a second extender.

The extension, which reauthorizes state spending to April 17, saw a midday vote that seemed to miss the state Comptrollers deadline. Last week, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli sent lawmakers a letter stating that, with the full fiscal year 2024 budget still not agreed to and the first extension expiring Monday, they had until noon to pass the extension to avoid payroll disruptions to over 80,000 state workers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1