ALBANY — The New York State Association of Counties wrapped up their annual conference in the capital on Wednesday, adopting a platform that takes a highly critical stance of some of the proposals included in Governor Kathleen C. Hochul’s latest budget proposal.
County government officials are extremely concerned by the idea that the state government may move to intercept $625 million in enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage money, which is given to governments that manage Medicaid. In New York, the county governments all oversee their own Medicaid programs, and have historically been entitled to the eFMAP money, which is passed through the state government to the counties.
Because New York state operates on a different fiscal calendar than the counties, there is potential that the counties would see an impact on their eFMAP allocations in this budget year, giving no opportunities to adjust their budget plans to account for the extra costs.
NYSAC reports that, over four years, the states 64 counties and New York City would see additional Medicaid costs of at least $2.5 billion.
According to Jack Welch, budget officer for Orleans County, a loss of that federal Medicaid funding would bring their annual Medicaid expenditure to $1,059,034, and would bring costs to more than 5.5% of their current tax levy.
“There is no making that up,” he said. “That would definitely require a tax increase to cover that.”
Welch said Orleans County cannot cut more programs to save money, because the county currently operates the bare minimum of what is required by law.
The county is also struggling to find and retain staff, so staff cuts are not an option for savings either.
On Wednesday, NYSAC members voted to adopt a resolution that calls for New York state to allow counties to keep their eFMAP allocation.
In attendance was state Senator Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who represents the 49th state Senate District covering Jefferson, Lewis, Fulton, Hamilton and parts of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer counties.
Mr. Walczyk said he and many other state legislators are opposed to the state taking eFMAP money from the counties, and said there are discussions going on in the state Capitol on budget adjustments to remove the interception.
“It’s probably illegal to do it anyway,” he said.
In the governors proposal, the $625 million eFMAP funding would be redirected to other costs, including some of the states own Medicaid costs. Sen. Walczyk said the money, allocated through an act of Congress, is intended specifically for the governments that manage the bulk of the Medicaid program, the counties in New York.
The county legislators visited with their state representatives over the course of the NYSAC conference, pushing the issue repeatedly.
“I think this visit from the county legislators has been incredibly timely, they’re bringing their concern at the perfect time in the budget process,” he said.
Genesee County Manager Matt Landers noted that county officials voted unanimously in favor of the NYSAC resolution, “as it looks to undo a cost shift onto counties that the federal government never intended when eFMAP was initially created.”
“I can’t assume what the state government will or won’t do, but I do believe they will listen to the counties’ request and hopefully find a solution that works better for both the state and counties,” he said.
Genesee County Legislature Vice Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg said she fully supports the bipartisan NYSAC resolution. She said she was there for the vote, as were Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein and Legislator Christian Yunker.
“Some background on this issue is the fact that Medicaid is the largest single state mandate imposed on the counties and New York City taxpayers and is a major contributor to our high tax burden,” Clattenburg said. “The governor has decided to eliminate the pass-through of federal dollars to counties and apply them to the general fund budget. We feel strongly that this is unnecessary as the governor is projecting a $35 billion surplus.
“The legislative intent was to directly share these funds with counties. We are hoping that speaking with a unified voice the governor will listen to us and remove the interception of these funds from her budget. The long-term solution needs to include Medicaid reforms in New York state,” she said.
