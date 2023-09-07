WARSAW — The moderate drought in Wyoming County remains especially stubborn.
Most of the county remains classified under drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Except for a small portion of western Livingston County, Wyoming is the only county statewide experiencing drought conditions.
A total of 92.83 percent of Wyoming County’s surface area remains in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Monitor. The remainder is classified as “abnormally dry.”
The situation in other counties is also unchanged, including:
n A total of 35.64 percent of Genesee County remains abnormally dry. The affected area includes the county’s southern portion.
n A total of 18.95 percent of Livingston County is in a moderate drought, with the remainder abnormally dry.
n Orleans County is free of any drought or abnormal dryness.