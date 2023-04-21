WARSAW — No injuries were reported Thursday morning after a train struck a tractor-trailer at a private railroad crossing.
The accident occurred 9:21 a.m. at 3552 Truesdell Rd., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said. The tractor-trailer was crossing over the tracks when it was struck by a southbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
The tractor-trailer was hauling a hi-lift and was destroyed in the collision. A locomotive also sustained significant damage.
About 55 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled, along with 55 gallons of oil.
Firefighters from Warsaw responded, along with county Emergency Services and HAZMAT personnel, Norfolk Southern crews, state police and Department of Environmental Conservation personnel, Warsaw village police and Enviroserve crews.
Firefighters were at the scene for two-and-a-half hours. The train’s cargo was described as non-hazardous.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.