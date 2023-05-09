BATAVIA — No one was injured this morning when a small fire started on the second floor of the residence at 39 Manhattan Ave.
City Fire Chief Joshua Graham said the department got the call at 9:46 a.m. of a possible structure fire at that address. Firefighters were told soon after that it was a structure fire with flames showing.
“Crews made entry and quickly extinguished it. It was a small, room-and-contents fire,” Graham said. The fire was on the second floor.
“Right now, they’re doing salvage and overhaul,” he said at the scene.
At around 10:25 a.m., the investigation of the first was getting underway. No one was home at 39 Manhattan when the fire started. The building has two side-by-side units, 39 and 41 Manhattan.
“The neighbor on the other side the residence was home, but they were able to get out before we arrived,” Graham said.
City Code Enforcement has been notified of the fire and would be coming to check out the scene, he added.
Police were on scene as well. Graham said he hadn’t spoken to police about why they were there.
“I think they were just out and heard the call,” he said.
There was very little flame showing when firefighters got to the scene. It was mostly smoke, the fire chief said.