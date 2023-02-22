City woman arrested on warrants

Jackson in 2019

BATAVIA — A city woman with an extensive criminal history was taken into custody Feb. 10 after failing repeatedly to appear in court, city police said.

Latoya D. Jackson, 37, of State Street was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, police said. She allegedly refused to comply with verbal demands and resisted being handcuffed.

