BATAVIA — A city woman with an extensive criminal history was taken into custody Feb. 10 after failing repeatedly to appear in court, city police said.
Latoya D. Jackson, 37, of State Street was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, police said. She allegedly refused to comply with verbal demands and resisted being handcuffed.
Jackson was wanted on four separate warrants stemming from incidents last year, police said.
The allegations include: n Jackson was charged June 20 with second-degree harassment after an incident on State Street and failed to appear in court.
n She was charged June 28 with second-degree criminal contempt after an incident on East Main Street and again failed to appear.
n She was charged July 8 with trespassing after an incident at an East Main Street apartment complex and failed to appear.
n She was charged Aug. 27 with first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment and failed to appear in court yet again.
Jackson had previously served a state prison term for stabbing two people during a brawl on Liberty Street in 2013.
She was released early, violated parole and was returned to prison Aug. 6, 2018. She was released Nov. 20.
At the time of the stabbings in 2013, Jackson already had an extensive criminal history, including at least six arrests for fighting with police. One of those arrests came for punching a corrections officer in the face. She served a stint in jail for that conviction.
Jackson was arraigned Feb. 11 for her most recent arrest. She was released on her own recognizance and is to appear in court at a later date.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.