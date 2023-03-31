Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily News Notre Dame Principal Wade Bianco

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — Notre Dame Principal Wade Bianco will retire this summer after eight years on the job, Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees announced this morning.

Bianco retires after over 40 years in education. He joined Notre Dame in 2015.

