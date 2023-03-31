BATAVIA — Notre Dame Principal Wade Bianco will retire this summer after eight years on the job, Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees announced this morning.
Bianco retires after over 40 years in education. He joined Notre Dame in 2015.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — Notre Dame Principal Wade Bianco will retire this summer after eight years on the job, Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees announced this morning.
Bianco retires after over 40 years in education. He joined Notre Dame in 2015.
“Mr. Bianco has dedicated his 40-year career to the success of students” said James Sutherland, president of The Board of Trustees. “He led our school with passion and commitment and made countless contributions to the school’s vibrancy and success.”
Bianco’s accomplishments have resulted in impacts that will endure well past his retirement and will continue to strengthen the school and community, the board said. The board says some of the highlights of Bianco’s tenure include:
• Continuing Notre Dame’s No. 1 ranking in the GLOW Region by Buffalo Business First Magazine, a streak which lasted 18 consecutive years;
• Continuing Notre Dame’s excellent graduation rate and college placement rate;
• Maintaining Notre Dame’s presence by drawing students from across Western New York; enrollment currently includes students from 21 different school districts;
• Managing the complete renovation of the school campus, including state-of-the-art technology throughout the building;
• Guiding Notre Dame through the COVID pandemic as a school that remained open for in-person instruction every day allowable by New York state;
• Overseeing the addition of Notre Dame Junior High (seventh and eighth grades) which has been a driving force in the recent increase in enrollment;
• Developing relationships with major donors that allowed for continued campus improvements, while preserving the Notre Dame High School Endowment; and
• Supporting excellence in athletics and fine arts, while continuing the strong Catholic tradition of Notre Dame High School.
“Mr. Bianco will be missed immensely but his inimitable spirit will continue to inspire the students he served,” said Sutherland.
A succession planning process over the next weeks will help the board identify the best candidate to serve as principal upon Bianco’s retirement. Qualified individuals with interest in the role may send their resume to: JimSutherland7@Gmail.com.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1