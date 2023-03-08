Cleanup work stops as a Norfolk Southern train passes by, six days after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

(TNS) - The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday it is launching a special investigation into Norfolk Southern’s corporate organization and safety culture.

The new probe follows a national outcry over a fiery derailment on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, that released toxic chemicals into the air, soil and water, causing fear and uncertainty among residents in the surrounding area. That February incident was already under investigation by the NTSB, and investigators have already pinpointed overheated bearings as a cause.

