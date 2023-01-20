BATAVIA — In a summary released Wednesday, the National Weather Service is describing the November storm that pummeled Western New York as “epic.”
Although somewhat forgotten in the aftermath of the deadly Christmas blizzard a little more than a month later, the November storm itself racked up record-level snowfalls.
They included a two-day record of 58.2 inches of snow in Elma, Erie County; a two-day record of 46.6 inches 2.5 miles southeast of Alden in Genesee County; and a one-day record of 28.3 inches in the same location in Genesee County.
“The long duration of this event, combined with average snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour — as high as 6 inches per hour — resulted in a high impact event,” NWS officials said in their report.
The storm caused numerous traffic issues in Genesee and Wyoming counties and also forced that week’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game to be moved to Detroit.
An area near Hamburg in Erie County led the region with 81.2 inches of snow accumulations. It was followed by Blasdell with 76 inches.
An area near Warsaw led GLOW area accumulations with 48.5 inches.
As of Wednesday, the unofficial regional snow totals for the storm included:
n Genesee County — An area 2.5 miles southeast of Alden, 46.6 inches; Batavia, 25.2 inches; Pavilion, 17.6 inches; Le Roy, 13.4 inches; Stafford, 13.2 inches.
n Wyoming County — An area four miles west of Warsaw, 48.5 inches; An area seven miles southwest of Attica, 39.3 inches; Middlebury, 35.5 inches; an area 6 miles southwest of Warsaw, 23.5 inches; Arcade, 18.6 inches; Silver Springs, 12.7 inches; Arcade, 9.8 inches; Gainesville, 4.7 inches.
n Orleans County — Medina, 5.1 inches; Albion, 4.1 inches; Lakeside, 2.1 inches.
n Livingston County — Avon, 7.7 inches; an area 3.6 miles west southwest of Dansville, 3.5 inches; Lakeville, 3 inches; Dansville, 2.5 inches; Mount Morris, 2 inches.
