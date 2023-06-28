BATAVIA — No matter what way you look at it, the 2022-2023 winter was a lesson in opposites.
Buffalo and the surrounding areas got socked by a major storm in November. That was followed by a deadly, once-in-a-generation blizzard which made global headlines and blasted portions of Genesee and Orleans counties.
At the same time, the winter was among the warmest on record and Lake Erie never iced over completely, according to a summary published this month by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“The winter of 2022-23 featured several large and impactful lake effect snow events that overshadowed an otherwise quiet winter in terms of snowfall,” the summary reads.
Buffalo had a mere 27 days during the entire winter season in which temperatures remained below freezing, according to the summary. That tied the record for the fifth-lowest.
Rochester had 25 days entirely below freezing, which ranks as its second-lowest ever.
The total number of lake snow events was likewise less than normal, with six recorded by the NWS. That’s four less than the normal total.
But the Buffalo area was crippled twice by brutal snow events. The Nov. 17 to 20 storm dumped more than five feet of snow in portions of Erie County and its southtowns, while the Dec. 23 to 27 blizzard hit parts of the region with four feet of snow and 72 mph winds.
“Buffalo had a top five snowiest winter season on record, but contrary, the number of days with snow cover of at least 2 inches was below normal with just 47 such days,” according to the NWS summary. “This is nine days below the long term average. Meanwhile several locations south of Lake Ontario recorded very little snow this winter. Rochester had the least amount of snow since the winter of 1952-53.”
Lake Erie’s average temperature was 33 degrees Fahrenheit. It marked the ninth time since 1927 the lake didn’t freeze over entirely, which includes five of the past 12 winter seasons.
The overall statistics included:
BUFFALO
n The average temperature was 35.1 degrees, the sixth warmest on record.
n A total of 23.83 inches of precipitation was received, making it the wettest on record.
n A total of 133.6 inches of snow was received, making it the fifth snowiest on record.
n Three days set high temperature records — all in November. Two days set high minimum temperature records, while three days each set new precipitaiton and snowfall records.
ROCHESTER
n The average temperature was 35 degrees, the seventh warmest on record.
n A total of 14.72 inches of precipitation was received, making it the 34th wettest on record.
n A total of 50.4 inches of snow was received, making it the eighth lowest on record.
n Five days set high temperature records — again, all in November. Three days set high minimum temperature records, while a record low was recorded on Feb. 4. A precipitation record was set Nov. 11.