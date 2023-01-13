NY-24 rep prioritizing agriculture, dairy HOUSE: Tenney discusses GOP focus in new Congress

Rep. ClaudiaTenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, says her new district the 24th, is the No. 1 district in the Northeast for both agriculture and dairy.

Considering how important agriculture is in Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston counties, how will the Republicans prioritize family farms and address their needs? The district includes all of three of those counties and part of Orleans County.

