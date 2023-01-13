NY-24 rep prioritizing agriculture, dairy HOUSE: Tenney discusses GOP focus in new Congress

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, says her new district the 24th, is the No. 1 district in the Northeast for both agriculture and dairy.
Considering how important agriculture is in Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston counties, how will the Republicans prioritize family farms and address their needs? The district includes all of three of those counties and part of Orleans County.
“Agriculture has always been important in my district. I have family members who were in agriculture years back. Everyone’s been kind of forced out of it,” she said. “Most of them work in our family business now, which is pharmaceutical packaging, food packaging, hospitality packaging business. The farm issue’s going to be huge. On the overtime issue, obviously, the Farm Worker Modernization Act is just going to be looked into ...”
The Farm Worker Modernization Act contains provisions related to alien farmworkers, including provisions establishing a certified agricultural worker (CAW) status and changing the H-2A temporary worker program.
Tenney said energy is going to be a major issue for farmers.
“This race to electrification is going to be very, very hard. I think it’s going to be very hard for us to meet those standards and not cause irreparable harm to our business community, particularly the farmers,” she said. “We need them. They’re a big part of the New York economy. This is going to be an issue, and really a top issue, in the district. I’m hoping to deal with this issue as a member of the Ways and Means Committee as well.”
On Wednesday, in Washington, Tenney, alongside Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) sent a letter to Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack calling on his agency to do all it can to ensure Western New York farmers can quickly recover from the deadly winter storm of Dec. 23-25. The storm produced over 4 feet of snow and hurricane-strength winds, resulting in at least 40 deaths across the region and $5.4 billion in losses nationwide, Tenney said. Numerous businesses suffered countless damages, specifically the Western New York agriculture sector.
“[The storm was] devastating to our agricultural producers, who are already struggling with record inflation, high energy and fertilizer prices, and the existing supply chain dysfunctions,” wrote the Republican lawmakers. “It is imperative for our local and national economy that we provide these producers the help they need to quickly recover from this severe winter storm.”
GOP lawmakers are calling on the Department of Agriculture to use all the tools at its disposal to accelerate aid distribution and assistance to the affected agricultural businesses across Western New York.
During Thursday’s conference, Tenney said the vote that eventually resulted in the election of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House was longer than people expected, Tenney said.
“I think it’s important for people to know that much of the rules package, actually, almost all of it, was already basically voted on in conference. There were some slight changes. I thought it was interesting that the public got to see this big debate,” she said. “I know people were watching, because I was getting text messages at 2 o’clock in the morning. Maybe people are more interested in how government works, more interested in their obligation as citizens and the obligation to maintain our self governance if we’re going to keep our system.”
In the end, she said, this will be good for Republicans, Tenney said.
“There’s a lot of exciting things ahead and a lot of bills. We’ve gone right to the floor, acting on a number of issues. Kevin McCarthy is living up to his promises,” she said. “We voted to remove the IRS agents. I had a bill to rescind that money and send it back to the southern border. We also established a Select Committee on China and a Select Committee on the weaponization of the federal government, which I think is going to be interesting, especially in light of all the breaking news on Joe Biden’s classified records and new batches being discovered today (Thursday).”
Tenney said Republicans will be acting very quickly.
“We’re going to put a lot of bills on the floor. I think at some point, we’re probably going to see some action, hopefully, on the side of the Senate,” Tenney said. “Maybe it’s going to take ... a little more bipartisan effort on the part of (Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer(D-N.Y.) and the administration). Hopefully, this will push them more to the middle and we can get to work on some key issues.”