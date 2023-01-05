WATERTOWN — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, the congresswoman now representing most of the GLOW region, part of Niagara County, along with the Finger Lakes and Watertown, announced her district offices on Tuesday.
Tenney and other House members took their places Tuesday, although official swearing-in has to wait until after this year’s fraught Speaker of the House election.
Tenney, who served two non-consecutive terms representing central New York and the Southern Tier in Congress, now represents the new 24th District, which stretches from the Thousand Islands to just north of Niagara County. The most populous city in the district is Watertown, which is at the extreme northeast edge of the 24th District.
To cover that vast, rural district, Rep. Tenney has announced new district offices will be placed near or in four major population centers.
The congresswoman will also operate an office in Lockport, Niagara County, at 75 Hawley St., but does not yet have operating hours for that location. She will also operate full-time offices in Victor, Ontario County at 7171 Pittsford-Victor Rd; the city of Oswego at 46 E. Bridge St.; and in Watertown.
Tenney also announced major staff appointments, including her chief of staff, Nick Stewart, who worked in the Trump Administration State Department from 2017 before joining Rep. Tenney’s team in 2020.
The congresswoman’s district director, in charge of the district’s offices and district management, is Michael Stadelmaier, a veteran staffer of the New York State Assembly and U.S. Senate. Her director of constituent services, in charge of managing casework and connecting residents of the 24th District with assistance is Jason Phelps, a 20-year veteran of many central and upstate New York congressional offices.
“I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we will be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise,” Rep. Tenney said. “Our new office locations and excellent team of seasoned policy and customer service professionals will provide the highest level of support and care to every resident of the 24th District.”
