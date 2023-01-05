Rep. Tenney planning office for Lockport

Rep. Tenney

WATERTOWN — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, the congresswoman now representing most of the GLOW region, part of Niagara County, along with the Finger Lakes and Watertown, announced her district offices on Tuesday.

Tenney and other House members took their places Tuesday, although official swearing-in has to wait until after this year’s fraught Speaker of the House election.

