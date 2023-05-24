The New York Farm Bureau said it supports Gov. Hochul’s request to the federal government to speed work visas for migrants who have been properly processed and want to work on farms in New York State.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday joined Mayor Eric Adams in calling on President Joe Biden to use executive authority to expedite work papers for asylum seekers as a way to address the influx of migrants to New York City.
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said the organization has long been calling for immigration reform “to address serious labor issues that place our food system in jeopardy.”
“There are good opportunities to be a part of our valuable food system, and we will continue to work with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets along with Cornell’s Agricultural Workforce Development program to find a pathway forward,” Fisher said.
Fisher cautioned that the action may only be “a temporary band aid for a greater problem that must be solved in Washington,D.C.”
“A lack of a strong border policy has led us to today,” he said.
The New York Farm Bureau is an agricultural lobbying and trade organization.