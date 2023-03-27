Livingston County News File Photograph Grow NY Farms, a coalition that consists of eight groups, including the New York Farm Bureau, Northeast Dairy Producers Association and New York State Vegetable Growers Association, sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislative leaders asking them to reject proposals to increase the state’s minimum wage.

NY farms to Hochul, state legislators: Hold off on additional minimum wage hikes

The Citizen, Auburn

