WASHINGTON — One day after Gov. Kathy Hochul noted the state’s strengthened gun safety laws, the U.S. Supreme Court said New York can continue enforcing a new law banning guns from public spaces like parks and theaters while the justices consider legal challenges.
The Supreme Court agreed with a federal appeals court panel that said on Dec. 8, 2022, that New York’s new restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm can be enforced while legal challenges to the law continue.
“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Hochul said in a statement responding to the decision. “I’m pleased that this Supreme Court order will allow us to continue enforcing the gun laws we put in place to do just that. We believe that these thoughtful, sensible regulations will help to prevent gun violence, and we will keep working with the New York Attorney General’s office on protecting the laws.”
New York has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation. The state has banned ghost guns, given judges more leeway in setting bail for gun offenses, encouraged tougher prosecutions of gun trafficking, mandated the use of Red Flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, raised the minimum age to 21 to purchase semi-automatic weapons, launched a nine-state task force on illegal guns and tripled investments in gun violence interruption programs.
Greene County Sheriff Pete Kusminsky and Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf did not immediately return calls for comment. Calls to local gun clubs were not immediately returned.
Jason Hannam, manager of the Spotlight Cinema on Fairview Avenue in Greenport, said Wednesday that the state’s gun laws have to be followed even if there is disagreement
“We have to follow any regulations that go on in the state,” he said. “If they don’t have anything against open permits or whatever, we have to follow it, unfortunately.”
Hannam added that he hopes no patrons enter the theater carrying a concealed weapon.
“I hope I don’t need to worry about anything, but it’s a scary thing to think about if you’re in retail,” he said. “I try and keep to keep those thoughts in the back of my mind. The only arguments we ever had here are verbal arguments between people being loud in the movie and saying be quiet.”
It was the first time the court has dealt with legal challenges arising from its watershed decision in June that the Second Amendment generally protects the rights of law-abiding Americans to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense.
In that case, the court’s conservatives prevailed in a 6-3 decision that struck a New York law requiring a special need for carrying a weapon and that put at risk similar laws in Maryland, California, New Jersey, Hawaii and Massachusetts. The 2022 ruling is likely to make it easier to carry guns in some of the nation’s biggest cities.
The current case regards New York’s response to last year’s decision. Eight days after the Supreme Court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the state Legislature met in emergency session in Albany to pass the Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
The act sets out a lengthy list of places where guns would be barred, including bars, stadiums, subways and a broadly defined Times Square. Carrying a concealed weapon is also prohibited on all private property unless the property owner explicitly states otherwise. And those who want to carry permits have to pass a character test, undergo 18 hours of training and disclose social media history and family members.
The law was immediately challenged by the organization Gun Owners of America and individuals, and judges have ruled against portions of the law in three separate cases. But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit reinstated the law and ordered expedited briefing on the merits of the lower court decisions.
The issue for the Supreme Court was whether to leave in place the 2nd Circuit’s order, or to allow the district court decisions that block the challenged portions of the law.
Staff writer Jammel Cutler and The Washington Post contributed to this story.