ALBANY — New Yorkers would pay more for beverage container deposits — and pay deposits on more types of beverages — under a new proposal introduced in the state legislature.

The state bottle and can deposit would increase from 5 cents to 10 cents as soon as 2025, and would expand to include wine, liquor and several other carbonated and non-carbonated beverages not included in the existing law.

