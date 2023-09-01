NY reps support tech hub designation

Rep. Claudia Tenney is among a bipartisan group of New York representatives supporting the New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor application for the Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs. Tenney, a Republican, is joined by Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle and Brian Higgins, and Republicans Nick Langworthy, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams.
The NY SMART I-Corridor initiative as an opportunity to build on the strengths of the representative’s unique communities, collaborate across specialized industries and reinvigorate economic growth for years to come, the representatives said in a recent new release.
“Over the past few years, we have seen how our reliance on foreign countries for semiconductors can cause shortages, economic harm, and the undermining of our national security,” said Tenney in a news release.
Tenney’s sprawling 24th Congressional District includes all of Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties and the southern portion of Orleans County.
“Designating Western New York as a Tech Hub will help make our national supply chains more secure and self-reliant while bringing jobs to Upstate and Western New York. Home of the industrial revolution, with this federal investment, our community can continue to be a source of technological innovation and advancement,” Tenney said.
Added Morelle, who district includes the northern part of Orleans County, noted that the Rochester region has been known for innovation for generations.
“It has long been my priority in Congress to launch our next chapter of growth and prosperity with Tech Hub designation,” said Morelle. “Federal investment in local innovation will build on the strengths of our unique communities and catalyze the growth of our domestic semiconductor industry benefitting all Americans.”