After months of anxiety for Americans and furious outbursts from Donald Trump, the former president was set to come to New York City on Monday after his historic indictment, the latest chapter in his shocking political career and turbulent relationship with his hometown.

After flying from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, he will stay at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue ahead of this afternoon’s arraignment on charges expected to stem from his hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Tribune Wire