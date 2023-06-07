BATAVIA – Dwyer Stadium will host a doubleheader today featuring two teams from the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
The games between the Rochester Ridgemen and Dansville Gliders was moved to Dwyer, 299 Bank St., due to air quality conditions in Rochester, where the games were originally scheduled for.
The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 7 p.m., but could start as early as 6 p.m.
Admission is free.
Air quality data from Rochester has conditions ranging from very unhealthy to hazardous.
Smoke has been streaming into the area from more than 100 wildfires burning in Quebec, where more than 15,000 people have been forced to evacuate.
Locally, the conditions prompted an air quality alert for Wednesday – the third consecutive day that such an alert has been issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The affected area includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
It’s expected the region will continue to be impacted by fine particulate matter, according to DEC.
To find information on local current air quality measures, updated hourly, go to airnow.gov. When air quality is deemed unhealthy, it is recommended to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to generally limit active time outdoors.
The New York Collegiate Baseball League is a collegiate summer baseball league founded in 1978 and sanctioned by the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball, National Amateur Baseball Federation and Major League Baseball.