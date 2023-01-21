BINGHAMTON — Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric Hhave launched the next phase of the statewide program which provides additional relief to residential and small business customers.
“Based on current market prices, the average residential customer is expected to see a 20 percent increase in electricity supply price from December through March over last year, and about 40 percent more for the gas supply price,” said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E, in a news relase. “We recognize that it has been a difficult winter season for many of our customers and will continue working to make sure customers are getting any available assistance they need to heat their homes.”
The New York State Public Service Commission has approved an additional $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit in the first phase of the program. Qualifying residential and small business customers are eligible if they have any past-due balance from bills for service through May 1, 2022, reduced through a one-time bill credit, up to a maximum including:
n NYSEG — Up to $1,000 for residential and up to $1,250 for small business customers.
n RG&E — Up to $1,500 for residential and small business customers.
To qualify for a bill credit in 2023, an individual must have a past due balance for service billed through May 1, 2022 and be a residential customer who did not previously receive an electric or gas bill credit.
Small business customers with usage below a certain point for electricity and gas in the past 12 months who have a past due balance for service billed through May 1, 2022 are also eligible.
Residential and small business customers who meet the criteria will have their bill credits processed automatically, and do not need to take any action. They will be notified by a bill message once the credit is applied.
Residential customers also will not have their service suspended for non-payment until after March 1, 2023, or 30 days after credits are applied, whichever is later.
Customers enrolled in a NYSEG or RG&E’s bill discount program or Energy Assistance Program by Dec. 31, 2022 or have received benefits under New York State’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program or the Home Energy Assistance Program Regular Arrears Supplement last heating season and previously received a bill relief credit, will not receive an additional credit in 2023.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.