BATAVIA — When the last shot fell in Thursday’s basketball contest between the Oakfield-Alabama faculty and staff and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the county Sheriff’s Office took home a victory.
But more importantly, the family of the late Andrew Merkel will receive about $2,400 with the exact number of donations not final as of Monday. Merkel, a Genesee County dispatcher, passed away unexpectedly March 21.
“The money raised was pretty evenly divided amongst all avenues, but I believe the 50/50, admission and T-shirt sales provided the most. At this time, we are no longer accepting donations,” Sheriff’s Deputy and Oakfield-Alabama School Resource Officer Jordan Alejandro said, “but I know a gofund.me was set up for the family if anyone was looking to donate ...”
The Andrew K. Merkel’s Family Support Fund may be found at https://gofund.me/3906240e. As of Monday, donors had given $31,050, $1,050 over the goal.
There was no real rivalry between the teams, but the game was competitive, Alejandro said.
“Each team was definitely hoping to win, but both teams primarily just wanted to put on a good show for the people in attendance,” he said. “I believe it was a very good-natured game and both sides seemed to have a lot of fun, and put out great effort.“
Seated in a few rows across from the two teams, watching the game, were Merkel’s widow, Kelly Merkel and their children, along with other family.
“We’re loving it,” she said. “They (the district) did let us know, after they planned it, that they would be having it in my husband’s honor. It was a nice surprise.”
Merkel said there were about 15 family members there to watch the two teams battle it out.
“I know that we do some games for the kids. I think that my kids are going to go out and play,” she said.
Standing next to his team’s bench, Alejandro said the Sheriff’s Office personnel were excited to play in the game.
“Anytime we get the opportunity to get together and play for a good cause and against the faculty at O-A, the school that I work at every day, I think it’s a great time,” Alejandro said.
The SRO estimated about 20 people showed up to play on the law enforcement team.
“We had quite a bit,” he said.
Alejandro said the Merkel family appreciated the fact that a benefit game was organized.
“They were very thankful and we made sure that the children (Kaylee, Kaiya, and Finian) and Kelly, his wife, all got shirts for the game as well,” he said.
Oakfield-Alabasma Student Government Advisor Tracy Schlagenhauf said the turnout was decent, despite the good weather possibly keeping some people away.
It wasn’t hard to get people to join the faculty and staff team, she said.
“I sent out an email and people started responding right away,” Schlagenhauf said.
