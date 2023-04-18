BATAVIA — When the last shot fell in Thursday’s basketball contest between the Oakfield-Alabama faculty and staff and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the county Sheriff’s Office took home a victory.

But more importantly, the family of the late Andrew Merkel will receive about $2,400 with the exact number of donations not final as of Monday. Merkel, a Genesee County dispatcher, passed away unexpectedly March 21.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1