OAKFIELD — It was the end of a year of lasts when Oakfield-Alabama’s 63 graduates came together to get recognition for their achievements.
“The last time we set up our lockers full of supplies we never use; the last time we texted our friends to compare our schedules; the last time we walked through the front doors for our lust day of school; the last time we sang our school song for homecoming in our sparkly tutus and daisy dukes; the last time we put on our blue and gold uniforms to compete alongside our teammate,” valedictorian Jadyn Brummert said to her classmates. “Of course today, the last time we will all be in this auditorium together.”
Having made it to graduation, it was time for some acknowledgements, the valedictorian said during the June 17 ceremony.
“Thank you families — for all of the values you have instilled in us, the life lessons you have taught us and the unwavering support you have given us. We would not be here today if it were not for you,” she said. “Thank you teachers and coaches — for all of the time you have dedicated to shaping us into the students, athletes, and people we are today. The lessons you have taught us, both inside and outside of the classroom, will stay with us forever.”
The Class of 2023 has left a close-knit, community-oriented school.
“At Oakfield-Alabama, we are surrounded by adults and peers alike who are genuinely invested in our aspirations and achievements. Between classes, sports, clubs, and extracurriculars, with so many roles to fill and so few of us to fill them, we have been encouraged to become responsible, well rounded, and ambitious young adults,” she said. “But I assure you, there are still so many moments and opportunities out there waiting for us. You only get one life, so with this in mind, learn as much as you can, experience as much as you can, and above all else make as many memories as you can.”
The valedictorian borrowed from another speech, by author J.K. Rowling’s.
“As I searched through countless speeches for inspiration, there was one line that truly resonated with me. While giving her commencement address to the graduates of Harvard University, J.K. Rowling revealed that if she could travel back in time, she would tell her younger self just one thing; ‘life is not a checklist.’
“In today’s world, we often catch ourselves being so focused on getting to the next thing that we forget to enjoy the present moment. We become so consumed by our daily routines and the seemingly impossible obstacles ahead of us that we forget how strongly we wanted to get to where we are today and how hard we worked to accomplish this objective,” Brummert said.
In the words of Dolly Parton, Brummert said, it is of vital importance that you “don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”
“So, don’t waste your time comparing your life to others. Don’t let your definition of success be defined by what the world around you tries to make you believe. Don’t be afraid to pursue the goals and dreams that scare you,” she said. “And don’t let a single day go to waste, because once it’s over, it’s gone forever. The days may seem long, but the years are always short.”
The Class of 2023 has been lucky to be at Oakfield-Alabama, salutatorian Josie Reding, said that morning.
“Our class has made many great memories from fun Skate Land field trips to Middle School dances to winning senior year homecoming. We have also been set up through O-A to succeed, thanks to the great educators we have here. We are surrounded by adult role models who want the best for us,” she said. “It is outstanding how many teachers here dedicate themselves to guiding their students in every way possible. Whether they coach teams or advise clubs, dedicating countless hours of time to helping their students succeed, or make an effort to emotionally connect with students and promote kindness amongst them, they each go the extra mile for their students. They create opportunities for students to better themselves and make their own sacrifices to ensure they are doing their best to accommodate their students.”
These teachers have natural gifts of leadership, service, patience, and empathy on top of the academic gifts they specialize in.
There are also people in each of the graduates’ lives who have had an impact by using their own personal gifts.
“Maybe they have a gift for caring for others which they have used to help you in a time of need or maybe they have the gift of humor which they have used to make you smile during a tough day. They go the extra mile by reaching out when it is easier to keep to themselves. We can all learn from the example they have set,” she said.
What, the salutatorian asked her classmates, are their strengths?
“Everyone brings something to the table. You might have an unexpected gift that doesn’t align with the life you think you want. Rather than ignoring that gift, take advantage of it,” she said. “People may be disappointed when you don’t meet their expectations. But you shouldn’t spend your life trying to impress those who want to fit you into a box. We all have separate interests that make us happy and we are each meant to serve our own purpose. Go out and do what you love to do and fight for the things you care about. It is your life and you only have one.”