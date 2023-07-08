BATAVIA — The Rev. Patrick O’Keefe has been named parochial vicar for several Genesee County parishes.
The assignment arrives as the Diocese of Buffalo continues its transition to a “families of parishes” system.
O’Keefe will be vicar for the family that includes Resurrection and Ascension parishes in Batavia; St. Brigid Parish in Bergen; Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Le Roy; and St. Padre Pio Parish in Oakfield.
The diocese — which covers an eight-county region — will be grouping its 161 parishes into 36 families of parishes in a process expected to last through 2024.
The aim is to reinvigorate the Roman Catholic faith, while optimizing parish and diocesan resources, and increasing the reach and effectiveness of parish ministries.
Combining parishes into families allows them to make the best use of their resources, diocesean officials said last year.
The plan was enacted last year as the was dealing with its ongoing bankruptcy, along with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a diminished number of clergy, and reduced parish resources.
The plan has been known as the “Road to Renewal.”
In a related matter, Rev. F. Patrick Melfi has been formally named pastor for St. Michael’s Parish in Warsaw; Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany; and St. Isidore Parish, Perry and Silver Springs.
Melfi replaces the Rev. Michael LaMarca, who has taken his new role in the Tonawanda area.
LaMarca is now pastor of the St. Amelia’s, St. Christopher’s, and St. Francis of Assisi parishes in Tonawanda, along with Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, North Tonawanda, and the St. Andrew Kim RC Mission.