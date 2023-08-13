With its fifth location in operation, Oak Orchard Health adds to its presence in the Finger Lakes region.
Chief Dental Officer Dr. Rachel Nozzi said the Oak Orchard Health Dental Center took about a year to make compliant with the regulations it needs to follow as a federally qualified health center. It opened at the beginning of the year, with the official grand opening celebration held Thursday at the facility,
“We’re seeing patients in the Albion and the Orleans County community,” she said. “Oak Orchard Health has five sites total for dental.”
Nozzi said the sites are in Albion, Warsaw, Brockport and Hornell, with a mobile unit that travels to schools in Orleans County as well. The celebration took place during National Health Center Week, which went from Aug. 6-12.
The newest facility is at 362 S. Main St. in Albion,
“We purchased this building. It was a former private practice. We have two dental providers here. We have Dr. Jennifer Rogge and Miranda Betances, who’s our dental hygienist,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate the great work we do as a federally qualified health center.”
Oak Orchard provides dental care to the underserved communities, trying to make it more affordable and accessible to all, Nozzi said.
The dental center includes seven operatories, which are rooms with special equipment, such as for dental surgery.
“We’ve updated several of the operatories with brand-new chairs, LED lighting,” she said. “We went from a film system for X-rays to digital, so a lot of state-of-the-art advancements taking place.”
Nozzi said Oak Orchard treats its patients like family.
“We’re very involved with our patient care. We have a great team of providers at all our locations, so I think patients feel very comfortable with us and we offer a lot of services to patients,” she said. “We help with transportation if patients need that. We have a sliding fee scale which patients can apply for if they have trouble paying for services, which would allow procedures to be completed at a reduced price.”