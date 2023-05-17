Oak Orchard Health welcomes two providers
WARSAW — Oak Orchard Health has announced that two providers, who have each worked in the Warsaw area for more than 25 years, have joined the OOH Warsaw Family Practice Department.
Oak Orchard is adding providers to help care for patients of all ages starting at birth.
Margaret “Meg” Wright, PA-C, has joined Oak Orchard Family Practice in Warsaw after working in pediatrics for many years.
“I just like kids,” she said. “And their parents. I like watching kids grow up and seeing them learn about their health.”
Wright also sees adults for acute visits. She graduated from Houghton University and then PA school at Essex in Baltimore. She has a master’s degree in human services with a counseling concentration. Wright has worked in emergency medicine, urgent care, family practice, and pediatric settings during the 33 years that she has been a certified PA.
As the oldest of seven kids, it was easy for Wright to be comfortable around kids, Oak Orchard officials said in a news release.While in high school, her mom was the first person to tell her about the physician assistant profession. .
Mary Richards, FNP, has more than 25 years of experience and is now seeing patients at OOH Warsaw.
“After learning about Oak Orchard’s dedication to truly caring for the community, I quickly realized that it was a perfect fit for me,” Richards said.
She is a lifelong resident of Wyoming County.
As a Nurse Practitioner, Richards cares for patients of all ages starting at birth — often entire families. Her approach to patient care is all about empathy and honesty with high-quality care.
Both providers are accepting new patients. Call for an appointment at (585) 228-1195. Oak Orchard Health takes most insurance policies.