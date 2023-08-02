ALBION — The dentist has checked a number of patients’ teeth, but Oak Orchard Health will take time next week to celebrate its new dental office.
At 3 p.m. Aug. 10, the public is invited to join Oak Orchard staff for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Open House at the office located at 362 S. Main St.
“The lack of dental services in our region is detrimental to the total health of our patients. The Albion community has needed more dental care for some time and we are proud to have our new office opened. We continue to grow to meet the needs of our community and now serve more than 30,000 patients across Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Steuben, and Wyoming counties,” said Karen Kinter, CEO, Oak Orchard Health.
The event takes place during Health Center Week, Aug. 6-12.
“There’s a great need for dental services. We were always asked about providing dental services at this location. We had dental services in other locations, but we didn’t have it in Albion,” said Oak Orchard Healthcare Marketing Specialist Cathy Hines. “Dental all over ... is just really busy because of COVID. People weren’t really able to go to the dentist during COVID.”
The dental center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, is located in a former dental office, Hines said. She said the center had a soft opening in January. It had taken about eight months to a year to get the building ready to move into it.
“They updated equipment. They have new X-ray machines, things like that. They definitely have expanded the number of rooms that were here,” she said.
The new center has seven new exam rooms and dental services for adults and children.
“We have a full-time dentist, dental hygienist and dental assistant ready to help you. We participate with most insurances, including Medicaid, and offer a sliding fee discount scale,” Oak Orchard said in a press release.
The staff at the South Main Street center includes Dr. Jenna Rogge, dentist; Dental Hygienist Miranda Betances; and Chief Dental Officer Dr. Rachel Nozzi.
“We took a couple of months just to get everything in order. We’re open for business now. This is all at a time when dentists and dental hygienists are hard to come by. There’s a national dentist and dental hygienist shortage and it’s affecting all communities including ours,” Hines said. “In this office, we have one of each. We are also able to .. There’s ability to communicate with other dentists if need be. We use the telehealth process.”
On Aug. 10, community leaders including Congressman Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., state Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Bataviaand state Senator Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, will attend the celebration.
Rogge brings with her several years of dental experience working with families including children and seniors. She believes it’s very important to treat patients with respect and empathy while supporting them in making decisions about their health and course of treatment. A graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, where she received her doctorate of dental surgery.
Originally founded in 1973, Oak Orchard has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated health center with multiple locations providing health care services for everyone located in the communities it serves.