OAKFIELD — Alex’s Lemonade Stand is back at Oakfield’s Labor Daze celebration this weekend for the 15th year and is adding to what it has raised over that time.
Brady Williams, 16, son of Matt and Megan Williams of Oakfield, is a cancer survivor and currently is recovering from surgery this summer to treat scoliosis.
The family has hosted Alex’s Lemonade Stand at Oakfield Labor Daze, staffing the stand Saturday and Monday. Oakfield-Alabama teachers were helping with the stand today.
“We do this to honor not only Brady’s fight with cancer, but all the children in the United States that are dealing with cancer each year,” said Megan Williams, a teacher in the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District. “In our 15th year, we’re proud to say we’ve raised over $100,000 since we started in 2009.”
Megan Williams said everything they have at the lemonade stand is donated by the community.
“Every single dollar that we raise here goes to childhood cancer research,” she said. “We’re so proud to be here and so very thankful for our community, and their support. Thank you so much to all who have helped us over the years.”
Brady Williams and his brother, Eli, and sister, Cara, are triplets. They also have a younger sister, Allison.
When he was 21 months old, Brady was diagnosed with Stage 3 Neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often found in an embryo or fetus, according to the American Cancer Society. This type of cancer occurs most often in infants and young children. The family said his tumor started in his right chest wall and extended into his spine, encapsulating his spinal cord.
“In April 2009, Brady went to Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City, where a world-renowned pediatric cancer surgeon attempted to remove the tumor by performing a right thoracotomy,” the Williamses said. “Thankfully, almost all of the tumor was removed and Brady needed no further treatment. Brady made a full recovery and learned to walk just after his second birthday.”
Due to significant spinal surgery he had, Brady Williams developed scoliosis and kyphosis, his family said. He had to have surgery at University of North Carolina Hospital.
“He just had surgery in North Carolina in June,” Megan Williams said. Brady is recovering and plans to start his junior year this fall at Oakfield-Alabama.