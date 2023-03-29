Naas Farms honored

BRIAN QUINN/DAIILY NEWS Jessica and Bruce Naas, third and fourth from left, are honored with the Conservation Farm of the Year Award. With them are, from left, county Legislator Christian Yunker, Soil and Water Conservation District Field Manager Jared Elliott, Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, county Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein and state Sen. George Borrello.

ALEXANDER — Amid the food, drink and mingling at the Celebrate Agriculture Dinner over the weekend, two Oakfield farmers were in the spotlight for their conservation efforts.

County Soil and Water Conservation District Field Manager Jared Elliott formally honored Bruce and Jessica Naas and Naas Farms, LLC, 3162 Lockport Rd., Oakfield, for their environmental stewardship and their work in sustainability.

