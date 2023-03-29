ALEXANDER — Amid the food, drink and mingling at the Celebrate Agriculture Dinner over the weekend, two Oakfield farmers were in the spotlight for their conservation efforts.
County Soil and Water Conservation District Field Manager Jared Elliott formally honored Bruce and Jessica Naas and Naas Farms, LLC, 3162 Lockport Rd., Oakfield, for their environmental stewardship and their work in sustainability.
Bruce Naas told The Daily News all the farmers in the room Saturday night at the Alexander Fire Hall had the same idea and they all deserve the award.
“We’re all trying to do the best for agriculture, to keep everybody still going,” he said.
Naas said he and Jessica use minimum tillage, cover crops — anything to try to get the ground in better shape than how they found it and to improve everything.
“You’ve got to make every acre count now,” he said.
Bruce Naas said he planted his first crops at the farm in 1980. The farm was a couple of hundred acres then and has grown to around 2,000 now. The farm grows vegetables. It also grows corn and beans in rotation. The growing season starts in April and ends in November. Their son, Brett helps on the farm, as does Bruce’s dad, Phil, when he can.
“We’re very appreciative of the award. We’re very happy to get it, being recognized for what we’ve done,” Bruce Naas said. “We just keep doing our own little thing. I’m glad we got the award, but everybody in this room is doing something to help the cause.”
The Naases received recognition from Genesee County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein; Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua; state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay; state Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, R-Batavia; and.
“We are really honored here in Genesee County to have such a diverse, vital, robust agricultural economy in our county,” Stein said. “To be able to honor one of our own this evening is a wonderful honor for the Legislature.”
Tenney said she got to chat with Bruce Naas Saturday about politics and Naas Farms and what he does there.
“If you follow my newsletter and you look at the floor of the House, we’ll be doing a little speech on your farm, so we’ll be reaching out to you to do that,” she told Bruce and Jessica Naas. “That becomes part of the permanent record of Congress. We want to represent and actually recognize you for all that you do.”
Borrello said, speaking as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and a small businessman, there are no greater or more resilient people than farmers.
“To recognize someone who has risen to the top is an even greater achievement. Thank you so much for what you have done,” he said.
Hawley said he appreciated the leadership and conservation efforts of Bruce Naas, not only as a farmer, but with the county Farm Bureau. He said the Naases have done a brilliant job and will continue to do so.
“You serve as an example for others to emulate,” Hawley said, presenting them with a citation on behalf of the Assembly.
Peter and Katie Metzler attended the dinner for the first time in several years. They run the 500-acre Porter Farms in Elba. Katie said she is a third-generation farmer and that the farm has been in her family since the ‘50s. Porter Farms mainly grows vegetables, she said.
“We grow 60 different types of vegetables — all different types of vegetables — everything you can basically think of except for sweet corn and potatoes,” Peter Metzler said.
The Metzlers described being at the dinner as a night out. They were there with Carol and Bill Kistner of Bethany.
“We were not here last year, but before the COVID years, we used to come pretty regularly,” said Carol Kistner. “I love seeing my friends, Katie and Pete. We have a lot of friends in Genesee County who are farmers and that’s why we come — because we are friends.”
Carol Kistner said her husband, Bill, is very involved in the community because of his business, Kistner Concrete Products,
Stein talked about how the Genesee Valley BOCES students prepared the meal and were serving it to the community.
“This is a real-life opportunity. This is workforce development at its best here in Genesee County,” she said. “They’re taking care of us right here.”
Chef Tracy Burgio, Genesee Valley BOCES Culinary Arts instructor, said the students had been preparing for a few days.
“We’ve switched it up a little bit. We thought about what went and what didn’t, so we wanted to make some changes,” she said. “Of course, we used all the local produce that was donated from the local farms. We did cabbage rolls this year to use the cabbage in a different way. We just did roasted cabbage last year and people didn’t really like that. Now, we put meat inside of it.”
Burgio said that last year, she got guests’ reactions by talking to people and walking around, paying attention to what was going on. She said there were roughly 10 students working there when the dinner was about to start, plus a few more that were there earlier in the day.
At one of the tables, David Czapranski of Le Roy, Genesee Valley BOCES Board of Trustees member Ed Engel of Oakfield, Anne Engel of Oakfield and Eve Miles of Le Roy were eating their dinners. In general, they said they liked the food.