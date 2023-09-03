OAKFIELD — After getting off to a good start, in the Oakfield Betterment Committee’s view, Labor Daze will pick up where it left off Saturday.
“There are a couple of new food trucks. We still have our OBC (Oakfield Betterment Committee) raffle tickets, our Betterment food booth and our Betterment drink booth,” Betterment Committee Vice President Ritchie Kirkum said. “The PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) is here, selling cotton candy. The Music Boosters is selling pizza.”
Committee President Jamie Lindsley said the basket raffle is bigger and better than before.
“It’s a lot of prizes, very high-value prizes as well,” she said.
Volunteer Darla Allen said there were over 200 raffle baskets, 15 of which are each valued at over $150, with the highest value being almost $400.
Kirkum said Hazzard County, which played Saturday, was one of the new performers at Labor Daze. On the bands, Kirkum said the Betterment Committee does research every year.
“Some people on the committee will go out and check out bands. We look at YouTube videos, we go to bands playing, find someone we like and we bring it to the board and decide whether we want to book them,” he said. “Buffalo to Rochester to Genesee County, we go all over looking for bands.
One of the new bands, the Songbirds, is scheduled to play from 12:30-3:30 p.m. today.
“They’re a Fleetwood Mac cover band,” he said. “We have Nerds Gone Wild, which is an ‘80s group. It has a giant following in Western New York, so we’re really excited about that. On Monday, another new group would be Public Water Supply and The Floyd Concept. The Floyd Concept is a Pink Floyd tribute band. They’re going to be doing the full ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ for its 50th anniversary. The show’s going to be really good. It’s got screens and lasers. It’s a whole production.”
The Rochester-based Public Water Supply is set to play from 4-7 p.m. Monday and The Floyd Concept from 7-10 p.m. Monday.
The schedule for today and Monday is as follows:
Today
n Christian Music Hour, 9-10 a.m.
n Church Service, 10-11 a.m.
n Craft Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
n Russ Peters Group, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
n Songbirds, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
n Dark Horse Run, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
n Nerds Gone Wild, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
n Fireworks
Monday
n Parade, 10 a.m.
n Craft Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
n Batavia Swing Band, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
n Exit 13, 1-4 p.m.
n Public Water Supply, 4-7 p.m.
n The Floyd Concept, 7-10 p.m.