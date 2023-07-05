ALABAMA — An Oakfield man was killed when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating struck a side-by-side vehicle Monday night, state police said.
Michael D. Borkholder, 60, was operating an ATV south on Maple Road when he crashed into the rear of a 2021 CF Moto ZForce 950, which had slowed to turn into a driveway.
Borkholder was ejected and was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries.
Troopers said Borkholder died later that night. An investigation into the crash is continuing.