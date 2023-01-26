Oakfield man guilty of raping child

Castillo

WARSAW — An Oakfield man facing 48 charges in two counties for repeatedly raping a child pleaded guilty Monday to one charge in Wyoming County Court.

Richard Castillo Jr., 39, of Maple Avenue had been charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape of a child under 15.

