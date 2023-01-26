WARSAW — An Oakfield man facing 48 charges in two counties for repeatedly raping a child pleaded guilty Monday to one charge in Wyoming County Court.
Richard Castillo Jr., 39, of Maple Avenue had been charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape of a child under 15.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and sentencing was set for April 27.
Castillo still faces charges in Genesee County.
Castillo in October was charged in Genesee with 13 counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act; and 10 counts each of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act involving a victim less than 15 years old. The assaults happened in Oakfield and Elba from November 2019 to August 2021, investigators said.
Also in County Court Monday:
An Attica man who has served two state prison terms for dealing drugs will face trial in April for dealing methamphetamine.
Stephen W. Thompson, 45, is charged with third-degree criminal sale and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Thompson is accused of selling meth to undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force officers in Attica.
He appeared in Wyoming County Court Monday, where Judge Keith Kibler set a trial date for April 10.
Thompson has served two state prison terms for dealing drugs in Wyoming County: He served one year and four months in 2012 and a year later was again convicted of dealing drugs. He was sentenced to a determinate term of four years and six months.
