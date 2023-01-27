BATAVIA — An Oakfield woman found with a variety of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop two years ago was sentenced to a state prison term Tuesday in Genesee County Court.
Rachelle N. Laney, 37, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, with shock camp and two years of post-release supervision.
Laney was arrested in September 2020 after Genesee County sheriff’s deputies stopped her for traffic violations.
A check revealed she did not have a valid license because it was revoked for a driving while impaired by drugs conviction in Wyoming County in 2019.
A state trooper with his K9 partner Ash were called to the scene. Ash alerted to possible narcotics in the car, which were seized and tested at a laboratory.
The results came back as positive for a Fentanyl mixture and prescription medications methodone and hydrocodone.
Laney was later indicted and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fourth-degree possession, two counts of seventh-degree possession and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Also in County Court Tuesday and Wednesday:
n Tamaneek T. Perez-Smith, 42, of Rochester was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for felony driving while impaired by drugs.
Perez-Smith, who had a previous DWI conviction in 2021, drove into several parked cars on Park Road and refused to stop for police after a Sept. 30 traffic stop.
n Marlon O. Hibbert, 35, of Rochester was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also was given a conditional discharged for possessing a “ghost” gun during a traffic stop in Bergen a year ago, where he was found with crack cocaine.
