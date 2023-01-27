Oakfield woman gets drug sentence

Laney

BATAVIA — An Oakfield woman found with a variety of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop two years ago was sentenced to a state prison term Tuesday in Genesee County Court.

Rachelle N. Laney, 37, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, with shock camp and two years of post-release supervision.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1