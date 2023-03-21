DANSVILLE — A suspicious fire on the upper floors of the Castle on the Hill burned itself out Saturday evening amid an ongoing investigation. Fire trucks were unable to access the area and conditions at the property were unsafe for firefighters to enter the historic building that once attracted celebrities and other high-profile guests.
“There are holes in floors, stair wells are broken, railings missing. There’s not much left inside,” Dansville Fire Chief Brian Wood told The Livingston County News.
Firefighters responding to the scene reported bricks falling from the building as the heat from the fire loosened the mortar holding them in place. They could also hear crashing inside and some wood and debris fell from broken windows to ground outside the building, Wood said.
An investigation into what Wood called “an obviously suspicious” fire is underway by Dansville Police and the Livingston County Office of Emergency Management.
The fire chief said investigators were able to gather some evidence at the scene and were following up on a number of leads.
The former Jackson Sanatorium, better known these days as the Castle on the Hill, and its red brick edifice is visible throughout the village.
The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning by a young caller on William Street who could see a glow coming from an upper floor of the property.
Fire and police responded to the Castle on the Hill property on Health Street, but were unable to gain access with fire trucks. One truck got stuck, Wood said.
Responders discovered a fire on the top floor at the south end of the building. While they did enter the building, conditions were deemed unsafe. A drone was used to get a closer look at the fire and observe conditions within the building, including looking through a very large hole in the property’s roof.
There is no water supply at the site, and no electricity to the property.
“We determined it was best to just let it burn,” Wood said.
Wood posted a message early Saturday morning to the Dansville Fire Department group page on Facebook alerting the community to the fire and the response from the fire department, Dansville Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management. The post was shared by the Sheriff’s Office and others.
In a separate post Saturday, the Dansville Police Department asked the community’s help in the investigation. The department asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (585) 243-7100 or Dansville Police Chief Shannon Griese at (585) 370-5073.
Fire and police officials checked the property frequently throughout the day Saturday, and would continue to do so until the fire was out.
The fire burned throughout the day Saturday and occasional white-gray smoke was visible coming from the upper floors on the south end of the building about 18 hours after the fire was reported. The smoke was visible from parking lots at Dansville High School and Babcock Park.
By 4 p.m. Saturday, the worst of the fire was out, Wood said, though gusty winds would still blow smoke out the building’s broken and missing windows.
“It’s just a stubborn fire,” Wood said. “It might take a couple of days.”
While there was some concern about the possibility of the fire spreading to the heavily wooded area around the building, Wood said the wetness of the grounds from recent rain and snow, lessened those concerns. Snow flurries, heavy at times, persisted throughout the day as well.
The property is owned by Peter Krog, a Buffalo-based developer, who was notified of the fire, Wood said.
Krog has owned the property since 2001 but has done little with the structure. The only visible alterations to the property has been a fence to discourage trespassing and some boarded up windows.
A local caretaker employed by Krog visited the property several times on Saturday and erected additional posted signs to try and deter trespassers. Several tickets for trespassing had been issued on Saturday, Wood said.
Trespassing — and arrests for it — are common at the property. Wood said the fire department has not had to respond to the property for a fire “in at least 10 years.”
Some trespassers have left their mark by covering the property in graffiti, including at heights and locations on the building that are difficult to access.
“It’s amazing to us that no one has been killed doing that,” Wood said.
The nearly 30-acre property has been in an increasing state of decay for decades, with sections of the building collapsing. The Castle has been cited several times as an unsafe structure. Notices issued in October 2012 and February 2013 were largely based on the partial collapse of “the back wall and north portion of the structure.”
Law enforcement and other officials who have been on the property have described conditions to The Livingston County News that include doors and railings kicked off and knocked down, creating a lot of tripping hazards. Floors and roofs are rotted and the officials shared concerns that areas for many feet around the holes — including one on the roof that was once estimated at 20-feet-by-20-feet — would be too weak to support an average person’s body weight.
The past decade has seen several community efforts pop up to try and save the property, yet Krog, the building’s condition, and other hurdles — such as an achievable business plan — have kept such efforts from going beyond hopes, dreams and speculation.
Some people, such as outgoing Dansville Mayor Peter Vogt, have said the building is not salvageable.
Yet, the property was once jewel in the community.
The history of the health spa dates to 1854 when Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham opened the Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing properties of Dansville’s spring water.
In 1858, Dr. Caleb Jackson, who invented a cereal known as Granula, took over the property that he renamed Jackson Sanatorium. Jackson was a proponent of a popular 19th century medical fad called hydrotherapy. Jackson’s “water cure” attracted such notable visitors as Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, and Clara Barton, who later established the American Red Cross in Dansville.
Historical accounts of the Castle describe a front lobby with marble floors and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.
Medical and pharmacological advances would eventually make hydrotherapy less popular and the resort, also known as Jackson Sanatorium and the Jackson Health Resort, filed for bankruptcy in 1914.
Bernarr McFadden, a former professional wrestler, opened the property as the Physical Culture Hotel in 1929. McFadden emphasized body building and fitness. His resort, which offered a range of physical activities, is said to have attracted Hollywood celebrities such as Bob Hope.
McFadden died in 1955 and the property was reopened by William Fromcheck as “Bernarr McFadden’s Castle on the Hill,” but the attraction’s popularity was in decline.
The spa closed on Labor Day 1971. The property has had several owners since, and become a draw for vandals, trespassers and explorers, including some who have shared their experiences via social media, bringing even more attention to the property.