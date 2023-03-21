DANSVILLE — A suspicious fire on the upper floors of the Castle on the Hill burned itself out Saturday evening amid an ongoing investigation. Fire trucks were unable to access the area and conditions at the property were unsafe for firefighters to enter the historic building that once attracted celebrities and other high-profile guests.

“There are holes in floors, stair wells are broken, railings missing. There’s not much left inside,” Dansville Fire Chief Brian Wood told The Livingston County News.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1