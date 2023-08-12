PEMBROKE — The fatal accident Thursday afternoon on Route 5 in Pembroke also led to serious injuries for two people, one of whom was bleeding and needed immediate aid.
The man driving a black van and a female passenger in the van suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Deputy Jeremiah Gechell, who was off duty at the time, didn’t see the accident, but came upon it, Sgt. Kyle Krzemien said at the scene.
“He took his own tourniquet out of his vehicle and ended up tourniquetting one of the legs of the operator of the van — probably saving his life or at least saving him from traumatic blood loss,” Krzemien said.
There was no information available Friday on the condition of the man or his passenger at ECMC.
Pronounced dead at the scene was Nikki Stonebraker, 34, of Batavia
The two-vehicle collision was called in at 3:38 p.m.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Weather and speed may have contributed to the crash, Krzemien said at the scene.
There was heavy rain on Thursday, Krzemien said.
“It looks like speed and weather is going to be a factor in the cause of this collision,” he said. “It was a pretty heavy downpour, the roads were pretty slick. It could have caused the vehicle to go into the other lane. The tan SUV was traveling eastbound on Route 5, crossed the center line and ended up going sideways, causing a t-bone collision with a black van that was traveling westbound.”
When patrols arrived on scene, it was determined that the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased. The deceased driver was identified as Stonebraker, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Stonebraker was driving a tan 2007 Ford Freestyle east on Route 5 when her vehicle crossed over the yellow line and struck a 2013 Dodge Caravan that was traveling west, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge Caravan, whom the county Sheriff’s Office had not identified, were transported to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries.
Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang pronounced Stonebraker dead at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were the New York State Police, Genesee County Emergency Management, Pembroke Fire Department, East Pembroke Fire Department, Indian Falls Fire Department and Mercy EMS.