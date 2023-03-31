Officer seriously injured in brutal prison attack

ALBION — An officer was seriously injured after he was attacked by a convicted murderer at Orleans Correctional Facility Saturday.
The injured officer suffered fractured bones in his jaw and nose, a separated shoulder, black eyes and lacerations consistent with being slashed with a sharp object, said Kenny Gold, western region vice president of state Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
Gold said the attack happened about 8:30 a.m. Saturday when an officer making routine rounds encountered the inmate, who was “verbally abusive” to him.
The officer returned to the officer’s station and notified a supervisor of the incident, Gold said.
The officer ordered the unruly inmate to the officer’s station. The inmate walked to the officer’s station, ignored the officer and ran towards the dorm bathroom despite several orders by the officer to return.
The officer followed the inmate into the bathroom where the inmate punched the officer in the face.
The officer immediately exited the bathroom into the dayroom, where the inmate followed and lunged at him. The officer attempted to use his OC spray but only was able to administer half an application, which had no effect.
When the inmate lunged at the officer, the officer fell backwards to the dayroom floor. The inmate jumped on top of the officer and began striking the officer multiple times in the face and body.
Despite the attack, the officer was able to activate his alarm and apply two applications of OC spray with no effect.
Two officers arrived at the dorm and saw the inmate still on top of the officer, striking him repeatedly in the face and body. The two officers were able to pull the inmate off the officer.
Gold said the inmate continued lashing out at the officers before he was put in a body hold and forced to the wall. The officers were able to force both arms behind his back and put handcuffs on the inmate. Once in handcuffs, the inmate became compliant.
The inmate was escorted off the dorm after the attack to be decontaminated.
The injured officer was taken to the facility infirmary and transferred to Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital for treatment.
He was diagnosed with a fracture to his left maxillary bone and a fractured nasal bone. In addition to those injuries, he sustained a 3-inch laceration from his lip to his cheek that was consistent with a cutting-style weapon, two lacerations to his forehead, swelling and bruising under his left eye and back of his head, and a separated shoulder.
A search of the area where the officer was attacked and the inmate’s cube did not turn up a weapon.
The two responding officers sustained minor injuries subduing the inmate. One officer was treated at United Memorial Medical Center for hand and shin injuries. The second officer was treated at the facility for back pain. Both officers remained on duty.
The inmate, 44, was convicted in 2004 in Kings County for second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was transferred to Attica Correctional Facility after the attack.
It was the latest attack at correctional facilities across the state.
“Another day passes and more officers assaulted at the hands of convicted felons,” Gold said. “This officer at Orleans was attempting to verify the safety for staff and inmates alike and was beaten and slashed for doing his job by a convict with no fear of repercussions. How does anyone think this is acceptable? How can certain members of the Legislature keep turning their eyes from what is really going on inside New York’s prisons? None of our members want to continue to go to work wondering if they will be able make it home to their families. We are days away from a possible budget where the Legislature is poised to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars. They need to look at pictures of assaulted officers like this one and realize they ... must do more to protect the men and woman that walk into these state correctional facilities every day — our lives depend on them and repealing HALT doesn’t cost the taxpayers a penny!”
HALT ended most uses of solitary confinement in state prisons, along with other procedures that isolate inmates.
