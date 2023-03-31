Officer seriously injured in brutal prison attack

NYSCOPBA Photograph An Orleans Correctional Facility officer suffered fractured bones in his jaw and nose among other injuries during an attack by an inmate.

ALBION — An officer was seriously injured after he was attacked by a convicted murderer at Orleans Correctional Facility Saturday.

The injured officer suffered fractured bones in his jaw and nose, a separated shoulder, black eyes and lacerations consistent with being slashed with a sharp object, said Kenny Gold, western region vice president of state Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

