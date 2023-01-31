Park Road project earns kudos

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsThe Park Road reconstruction project has gained professional recognition beyond Batavia.

The Park Road improvement in the town of Batavia took more than a decade to come to fruition, largely for financial reasons, Town Supervisor Greg Post recalled.

Post was one of several town representatives at the recent American Public Works Association (APWA) awards in Rochester when the town received a Project of the Year Transportation Award.

