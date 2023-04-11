MEDINA — The building at 613 Main St. that was damaged days ago by fire faces an uncertain future, but the hope is to save it from the wrecking ball.
The structure, over 120 years old, is fenced off for public safety reasons. Mayor Michael Sidari said Monday that there had been a meeting two days earlier.
“Village Board members and the code enforcement officer (Daniel Gardner) met with the building owner Saturday afternoon once we consulted with a structural engineer,” Sidari said.
As to the plan for the building’s future, the mayor said, “We are waiting for a response from the building owner this week. It was determined that the building is in no imminent danger of collapse. The north and south side walls must be stabilized before any work can be done inside the building if the plans move forward to reuse the building.”
The building’s owner is Jeffrey Fuller, who owns the parcel at 613-615 Main St., according to a Systems Development Group (SDG) real property search program on the county website. The property was assessed at $60,700 in 2022, including a land assessment of $10,900. At the fire scene over the weekend, Medina Fire Department Lt. Steve Cooley said the building dates from 1901.
“The building is one of the oldest and the first Medina sandstone buildings that is seen as you come into the historic business district,” Sidari said. “We would like to keep the building upright and repurposed into useful space be it for business, housing or multi-use complex.”
The Medina Sandstone Society is the biggest supporter for keeping the building up to make it reusable, the mayor said.
“There is a lot of local support from the community as well as the surrounding areas,” he said.
Sidari said his understanding is that the building was built to be used for cold storage.
“From what I have been told, it was used for that until it was purchased by the current owner in 1971,” he said.
Sidari and Gardner said there are no plans to have the building torn down.
“We’re trying to do everything in our power not to demo the building. We’re going to get our engineer involved, but they need to hire their own engineer,” Gardner said of Fuller. Fuller must come up with a plan on what he’s going to do.
“They submit the plan to us. We’ll have our engineer review it to see if that will be acceptable,” Gardner said.
Gardner said Nu-Floor, the last business to be in the building, had been there for years.
Medina Fire Chief Matt Jackson on Monday said the fire investigation continued. It’s led by Orleans County fire investigators, assisted by Medina Fire Department investigators and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC).
“The investigators are currently working to figure that (the cause) out,” Jackson said of the investigation. He said he’s not aware of a preliminary cause.
“There’s no danger to the community with the fencing around there. We’re maintaining fire department personnel on site for the immediate future, just to maintain the building and the integrity of the building while the investigation’s ongoing,” Jackson said.
