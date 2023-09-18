Officials unveil Batavia Home Fund

BATAVIA — City and town officials have formally announced the Batavia Home Fund.
The fund aims to enhance the city’s housing stock, including investments to rehabilitate vacant and blighted buildings. It will also support the conversion of rental properties into single-family homes.
Seed funding for the fund through a $100,000 grant recently approved by the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation.
The program is open to all for-profit, non-religious not-for-profit organizations and individuals.
It also comes with a variety of stipulations including:
n Properties must be located in City of Batavia.
n Applicants must be current on all municipal taxes including property, water and sewer, along with any other obligations to the municipalities.
n Applicants must obtain a City of Batavia building permit before construction.
n Applicants will have the ability to finance the entire project and submit for reimbursement to the BHF when the project is complete.
n No costs can be claimed against the Batavia Home Fund before the official project grant approval date.
n Proposals should provide proof of readiness such as proof of ownership, deed, or purchase agreements, along with documentation that 100 percent of the financing for the project is in place. Quotes must be provided from a licensed contractor.
Project guidelines include:
n Projects should include a visual improvement to property.
n Projects can be rehabilitation or new builds.
n Grant awards are not to exceed 40 percent. of the total project.
n The funding is on a project-by-project basis. In-kind match is not eligible.
n Costs incurred before the official grant approval date are not eligible for reimbursement and not eligible as a match.
n Grant funds will be released once Certificate of Occupancy is issued or Permit Closeout is completed, and proper documentation of expenditures is received.
Projects will be scored by a committee that includes representatives from the City, Town and GCEDC. Criteria will include city priorities, along with visual and neighborhood impacts.
The committee can also decide to award an amount less than what was requested in the funding application.
Additional policies and applications are available at www.batavianewyork.com in the “Citizen Action Center” homepage.
City, town and GCEDC officials last week had noted the need for better housing amid increasing private sector employment.
Genesee County’s private sector employment increased 4.4 percent from 2015 to 2020. Officials said the statistics and data support the county’s need of approximately 4,800 units over the next 20 years, as determined in a housing study conducted by Labella Associates in 2018.