Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4, 2023. (Dustin Franz/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

cleveland.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio (TNS) —The state of Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern over last month’s train derailment in East Palestine, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1