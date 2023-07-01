Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Areas of smoke reducing visibility at times. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.