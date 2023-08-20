BATAVIA — If you drive down Harvester Avenue and look up, you’ll see a Windy Brew sign on the Harvester Center, 56 Harvester Ave.
It took about $150,000 and a renovation that began in February, but the Windy Brew tap room began serving its first customers Thursday.
“It’s all our craft beer from Strykersville. We have 16 taps with all different types of beer, from pilsners, fruited beers, stouts and IPAs. It’s $5 or $6 depending on the style of beer that you get,” said Michelle Snyder, who is a business partner in the newer Windy Brew with her son, Bradley. “We also have mixed drinks and wine.”
Michelle Snyder said she anticipates today being very busy. There will be live music by Rob Koepf from 7-10 p.m. today.
“He does ‘80s, ‘90s and a little bit of country music,” she said.
Looking ahead to football season, Windy Brew will have Buffalo Bills games on, including preseason.
“This Saturday, while the Bills are playing, the TV and the sound will be on for the football game,” she said.
Michelle Snyder said a year ago Thursday, she and her husband, Bill, were at dinner.
“It’s our wedding anniversary today (Thursday),” Michelle Snyder said. “We went out to dinner discussing it — ‘What we could do to increase business,’ and this is what we came up with.”
Windy Brew, based in Strykersville, reached out to Batavia Development Corporation Director of Economic Development Tammy Hathaway to ask if there were any properties for sale or available in Batavia. That’s how they found out about the property at 56 Harvester.
Sitting at the bar, Michelle Snyder said the tap room is a complete renovation of what was there before, which was in very poor condition.
“All the walls that were actually up came down. A new wall went between the kitchen area and this tap room area,” she said. “The entranceways are all new as well.”
Michelle Snyder said it cost about $150,000 to renovate the room, which covers about 1,500 square feet.
“February is when we actually started the construction part of it,” she said.
Windy Brew is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. It is closed Monday.
“There’s a kitchen that will be opened up in a couple of weeks,” Snyder said. The kitchen, right next to the tap room, will serve pizza and appetizers.
“Right now, we have a very limited food menu,” she said.
The kitchen is going to be a shared kitchen involving multiple businesses.
“We (Windy Brew) have our own space in the kitchen,” she said. Rob Credi, owner of Pub Coffee Hub in the Harvester Center, has an arrangement that those who operate food trucks can have space in the kitchen for cooking food.
Michelle Snyder said they promoted Windy Brew’s Batavia location primarily through social media and through word of mouth.
“Saturday (today), I anticipate being very busy,” she said, adding today there will be live music by Rob Koepf from 7-10 p.m.
“He does ‘80s, ‘90s and a little bit of country music,” she said.
Looking ahead to football season, Windy Brew will have Buffalo Bills games on, including preseason.
“This Saturday, while the Bills are playing, the TV and the sound will be on for the football game,” she said.
Windy Brew’s tap room has six TVs.
“We’re ready. We’re ready for them to come in,” she said when asked what else she would like customers to know.
There are two full-time and four part-time staff, not including herself, she said. The full-time positions are manager and line cook,” she said.
The manager is Jake Skowron and the line cook is James Hooten. Skowron said there is a full-time bartender and three part-time bartenders.