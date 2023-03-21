BATAVIA — At approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, city police reported a male suspect, allegedly with a weapon, was taken into custody after an incident on Walnut Street that began about five hours earlier.

Currently the city of Batavia Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident that began at around 5 p.m. after the incident at a residence.

