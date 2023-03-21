BATAVIA — At approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, city police reported a male suspect, allegedly with a weapon, was taken into custody after an incident on Walnut Street that began about five hours earlier.
Currently the city of Batavia Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident that began at around 5 p.m. after the incident at a residence.
“The initial call to the Genesee County 911 Center was a 911 hang-up call. Upon investigation by our officer it was determined that a crime was in progress,” police said in a press release. “Officers attempted to interview an individual, however the individual retreated into an apartment and barricaded himself inside. The individual was armed with a weapon at the time of contact. At this time all tenants of the apartment house have been evacuated and there is no threat to the general public.”
As of Monday night, police did not specify the charge or charges the male is facing, or give his name or his age.
Assistant Police Chief Christopher Camp said no one was injured.
“When we got there, there was a knife,” he said of the suspect’s weapon. No firearms were involved.
“There was a suspect and another individual,” he said of the people who were in the apartment during the incident.
Aside from the city Police Department, the State Police and county Sheriff’s Office responded. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted and Mercy EMS, city Fire Department and the county Office of Emergency Management as well, Camp said.
Earlier Monday, police said, “Officers are actively trying to negotiate with the individual to get them to surrender peacefully. All residents in the area are asked to remain indoors until the incident is resolved.”
Camp said the incident came to an end around 10:20 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and the police said they would release more information as it becomes available.
While the incident was going on, lights and sirens could be seen down Walnut Street from the footbridge over Tonawanda Creek near the International Peace Garden. An MRAP was also on scene, although how long it was there was not known.
At the roundabout and Walnut Street, which State Police had closed for a few hours, until about 10:30 p.m., drivers would periodically ask about getting through and some were allowed to if they lived close to the intersection. At one point, a woman walked over to troopers, telling them she wanted her husband, who was driving, to be able to come home. She and the State Police yelled at one another briefly before the situation ended peacefully, with a trooper offering suggestions on what could be done for the time being.
