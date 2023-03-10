Krystina Dippel of Victor Farmington Public Library and Sarah Matthews of Wadsworth Library in Geneseo introduces this year’s “One Book, OWWL Kids” selection, “Free to Be Elephant Me” by Giles Andreae.

‘One Book, OWWL Kids’ encourages family literacy

During March and April, libraries across Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston counties will celebrate family literacy with the community read program: “One Book, OWWL Kids.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1