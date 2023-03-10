‘One Book, OWWL Kids’ encourages family literacy
During March and April, libraries across Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston counties will celebrate family literacy with the community read program: “One Book, OWWL Kids.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 1:15 am
‘One Book, OWWL Kids’ encourages family literacy
During March and April, libraries across Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston counties will celebrate family literacy with the community read program: “One Book, OWWL Kids.”
The program, entering its second year, will continue to highlight the importance of sharing books in early literacy development. Reading together develops vocabulary and comprehension, nurtures a love for reading, and can strengthen family and community bonds, according to OWWL Library System officials.
This year’s “One Book, OWWL Kids” title is “Free to Be Elephant Me” by Giles Andreae.
“Being ‘true to ourselves every day, and content with whoever we are’ is the message and challenge presented in ‘Free to be Elephant Me.’ Our hope is that families across the OWWL Library System will take advantage of their local library’s ‘One Book, OWWL Kids’ event in order to spark important conversations with children around self-esteem and individuality,” said Sarah Matthews, the children’s librarian at Wadsworth Library in Geneseo who helped develop the program.
Krystina Dippel, children’s librarian at Victor Farmington Library who worked alongside Matthews on this project, agreed.
“Through reading and discussing this book, children will be able to identify the things that make them unique,” Dippel said. “Everybody has something special to offer the world, and it’s important for children to embrace their individuality so that they can confidently be themselves. I am excited for all of the OWWL Libraries to share this book with children in their communities.”
Participating libraries will host a special storytime that will include a read aloud of “Free to Be Elephant Me” and related activities. Each family will receive a copy of the book to keep.
To learn more and find a list of One Book, OWWL Kids events, visit owwl.org/onebook.
The One Book, OWWL Kids program is sponsored by OWWL Library System Coordinated Outreach Services. OWWL Library System, headquartered in Canandaigua, supports library services and the 42 OWWL Libraries serving Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston counties.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1