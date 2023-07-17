LE ROY — As fire trucks and parade floats moved down Main Street on Saturday morning, Gibson Kukawski and lots of other children just like him were ready.
People on the floats tossed handfuls of candy and Gibson, 7, darted briefly out of the crowd to grab a few pieces — one of the thousands of people packing downtown for the 33rd annual Oatka Festival.
The parade brought marchers, music and more, as community organizations ran food booths and offered activities in Trigon Park.
“Community involvement,” said committee member Nikki Calhoun “Going ahead and helping our non-profits and our local businesses ... All of our food vendors except for a couple are local groups earning their money for the year.
“It started as a community fundraiser so all our non-profits could get money for their organizations and it’s just kind of carried on,” added Chairwoman Kate Flint. “ ... All the class reunions always meet this weekend.”
Crowds showed up in droves for the parade that’s among Genesee County’s largest, lining the parade route from start to finish. Numerous area fire departments and marching bands were the marchers, along with churches, businesses and community organizations.
Friends and families greeted each other and spent time catching up throughout, amid the hot and humid weather.
Nick Hoffman and Jenna Putt of Le Roy were among the marchers, making their way down Main Street with their golden retriever Nylah as part of the VIP Canine contingent. It was a chance for Nylah to march and get acquainted with people, along with a great parade in general.
“We just moved here a year ago,” Hoffman said. “It’s our first time going to the parade or anything.”
“She did really good,” Putt said.
In the meantime, the assorted vendor booths prepared food, treats and more.
Members from the Rotary Club of Le Roy grilled and sold hot dogs for customers as early as 10:30 a.m.
“It’s great so far,” said President Jason Karcher. “Usually we see a big surge after a parade but we’ve actually seen a bit of walk-up beforehand too, so, so far, so good.”
What makes the festival popular? “I think it’s the tradition,” he said. “The Oatka Festival has been around for so long, but as someone who’s not a native — I’m from Buffalo and I’ve been here the past five or six years — the reunions seem to coincide, or people come specifically to do their reunions and things around there ... Everybody seems to congregate and converge for this particular festival.”
Gibson was happy to show off his haul from the parade, which included Tootsie Rolls, Fruit Chews and suckers.
“Pretty much the candy,” he said when asked about his favorite part of the festival.
He was there with his family — parents Brad Kujawski and Becky Iannello and 1-year-old brother Leonard.
“It’s been a great parade,” Ianello said. “The best one in awhile.”
“It’s a big community event and the kid sand the family love it,” Brad Kujawski said. “There’s a lot of stuff to see and here and do, and the festival’s attached, so why not?
“It’s huge,” he said of the parade. “They’re really, really doing a good job. It’s awesome — I think there’s going to be a resurgence for the next few years because of the past couple. People want to get back out of their house and do things.”