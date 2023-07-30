MURRAY - One person was killed in a two-car crash at Ridge and Monroe-Orleans Countyline roads Saturday afternoon, Orleans County sheriff’s deputies said.
It was the second fatal crash on Ridge Road in Murray in the past two weeks.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. when a car traveling at a high speed south on Monroe-Orleans Countyline Road failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a car traveling east.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to local hospitals.
Deputies had no other information as the investigation into the crash is continuing.
On July 18, an Albion man, Kolin McKain, 27, was killed when he went off Ridge Road and hit a tree. His vehicle caught fire and McKain was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died.