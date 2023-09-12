SHELDON — Damages were estimated at $500,000 after a Monday afternoon barn fire.
The fire was reported 4 p.m. at Fontaine Homestead LLC on 3325 Bartz Rd., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The 60-by-130 foot pole barn contained a repair shop and a large amount of hay, officials said.
The structure was ruled a total loss, along with multiple pieces of farm equipment which had been inside.
One family member was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were at the scene for six hours.
Firefighters from Sheldon, Strykersville, North Java, Arcade, Bliss, Harris Corners and Varysburg responded to the scene, along with county Emergency Services personnel, sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Correctional Facility.
Units from Cowlesville, Wales Center, East Aurora and Holland were on standby.