ALBION — Orleans County Democrats say they’re hoping “one person, one vote” will prevail in the county, filing a petition against several county or county Legislature personnel.
“For the past 50 years, redistricting to address population inequities has been a priority of the Orleans County Democratic Committee. With this court filing, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of a fairer representation for all the voters of Orleans County. We have submitted to the judge our challenge to the status quo, based on population changes within the county. We are asking the judge to compel the County Legislature to review census numbers and prepare a plan for change which addresses the ‘one person, one vote’ objective of our state law. Please encourage equity, and let’s get this done,” county Democrats said in a press release.
In the petition filed in state Supreme Court in Orleans County, petitioners Jeffrey D. Lewis, Jeanne M. Crane, Jonathon L. Gillman, Rev. James R. Renfrew, Agnes M. Recco, Jessica N. Marciano allege that the county has refrained from any form of county legislative redistricting for greater than 50 years, undeniably resulting in politically gerrymandered districts, in favor of one particular party over all others. With significant shifts in populations over the last 50 years, the petitioners claim, redistricting is necessary to ensure compliance with state and federal constitutions and laws.
They allege their votes and/or the votes of other residents in their respective legislative districts, are “minimized and diluted” compared to residents of other districts. The petitioners seek a judgment declaring the existing county scheme of electorate representation in Orleans County unconstitutional and directing the county Legislature to reapportion itself so as to comply with the state and U.S. constitutions.
The respondents named in the petition are: the Orleans County Legislature, Chairwoman Lynne M. Johnson, Legislature Majority Leader Don Allport, Minority Leader Fred Miller, Clerk of the Legislature Lisa Stenshorn and county Administrative Officer John C. Welch Jr., and Orleans County.
“Obviously, things have changed in the last 50-odd years, significantly. Our committee has been trying to work on addressing these inequities that are created by population shifts, if nothing else,” Lewis said as he and some of the petitioners stood in front of the county Courthouse Friday morning. “We’ve had significant population shifts in the last two census sets of numbers.”
Lewis said the Democrats have been working with Buffalo attorney Brittany Penberthy for help with the filing.
“Our petition to the court seeks redress and trying to more adequately address one person, one vote throughout the county,” Lewis told The Daily News.
“We now don’t have ‘one-person-one-vote ratios established. What we’re trying to do with this effort, and why we’re standing out here in the snow ... is to try to get the county and the judge to help us to compel the county to establish a redistricting plan that results in a more equitable distribution of seats and, ergo, addresses the shift in population.”
Lewis said the matter has been scheduled for court on Jan. 25.
Welch on Friday said that Orleans County has made three attempts since August to contract with someone who would look at the numbers and work on redistricting. Two attempts to reach an agreement with another party were unsuccessful, but the county has contacted a Schenectady firm and has a resolution for a proposed agreement. The Legislature will consider the resolution at its Jan. 24 meeting.
“The intention is on Jan. 24, we’re going to be pushing for a redistricting map,” Welch said.
In the meantime, the county and everyone named as respondents in the petition will have to go to court as that matter proceeds, Welch said.
