ALBION — Orleans County Democrats say they’re hoping “one person, one vote” will prevail in the county, filing a petition against several county or county Legislature personnel.

“For the past 50 years, redistricting to address population inequities has been a priority of the Orleans County Democratic Committee. With this court filing, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of a fairer representation for all the voters of Orleans County. We have submitted to the judge our challenge to the status quo, based on population changes within the county. We are asking the judge to compel the County Legislature to review census numbers and prepare a plan for change which addresses the ‘one person, one vote’ objective of our state law. Please encourage equity, and let’s get this done,” county Democrats said in a press release.

