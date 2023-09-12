ALBION — Orleans County has filed a complaint against six parties, including the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) to try to stop construction of a sewer main or force main through the county.
Attorneys for the GCEDC and another respondent in the complaint, STAMP Sewer Works, Inc. is asking a judge to deny a request for a preliminary injunction against construction until he can rule on the merits of the case.
Orleans County is represented by Lippes, Mathias LP. The county filed a complaint Monday in state Supreme Court in Orleans County.
The county seeks a court determination that several respondents — Genesee County Industrial Development Agency (the GCEDC); Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation; STAMP Sewer Works, Inc. (SSW); G. Devincentis & Son Construction Co., Inc.; Clark Patterson Lee; and Highlander Construction — violated the law and that they acted “arbitrarily, capriciously and in excess of their authority. The county is asking the court to keep these groups from continuing construction of a force main into and through Orleans County without the county’s consent.
Orleans County alleges the GCEDC has been conspiring with the other respondents to violate the law by financing, engineering and constructing the 9-mile sewer line, or force main, only to allow private companies leasing space at the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) site in Genesee County to discharge 6 million gallons of contaminated water each day into Orleans County lands and navigable waters “despite the strenuous objection(s) of the governing body of Orleans County and other affected entities and communities.”
Orleans County also alleges that the GCEDC improperly financed the portions of the STAMP project which affect Orleans County.
The respondents, the county alleges, are circumventing the prohibitions of General Municipal Law and are conspiring to allow the GCEDC to build an otherwise illegal line, enabling the discharge of polluted water into Orleans County ... without adequate protection for the environment.
“Respondents have been engaged in a conspiracy not only to violate ... General Municipal Law ... and Transportation Corporations Law ... but also to defraud the residents of Orleans County and the citizens of New York state in general by misusing millions of taxpayer dollars to fund an unauthorized project, all while acting outside of their respective authority,” the complaint alleges.
The county owns two easements the respondents need to finish the sewer line construction. The GCEDC wants to build a wastewater treatment facility to serve STAMP tenants, the complaint states. The current design includes a force main from STAMP to Oak Orchard Creek in Orleans County. This requires running sewer lines out of Genesee County and into and through Orleans County.
The complaint states that SSW published a notice of eminent domain public hearing in the July 9 and 16 issues of the Lake Country Pennysaver. The SSW said it was starting eminent domain proceedings to acquire the two easements in Orleans County for construction of the force main. The hearing took place July 27 in the town of Alabama Volunteer Fire Department. The complaint alleges that SSW, by its mission statement, is in violation of Transportation Corporations Law and that SSW having a notice published and holding the July 27 hearing was a violation of law.
Orleans County is asking the court to grant a judgment in its favor on four causes of action determining the respondents conspired to violate the law and did violate it and for the court to declare their actions null and void, according to the complaint. The county asks the court to grant a fifth cause of action for an injunction to stop the respondents ... from undertaking any more construction of the force main or any other construction in Orleans County without its consent. The county also asks the court to declare a judgment in its favor.
In a letter, dated Monday, to Niagara County Supreme Court Judge Frank Caruso, the law firm of Phillips Lytle LLP states it represents the GCEDC and SSW in this matter. Phillips Lytle asked Caruso for a chance to be heard before an Orleans County order to show cause and temporary restraining order against construction of the force main.
“STAMP Sewer is constructing a force main to facilitate the sanitary disposal of treated, sanitary wastewater from STAMP to a discharge point at Oak Orchard Creek in the town of Shelby,” the law firm states in the letter. “All required permits and approvals for construction and use of the force main have been obtained, including a right-of-way permit from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to cross Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (INWR) and a discharge permit from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).”
Phillips Lytle wrote that Orleans County has not shown, and cannot show, the necessary showing that it’s entitled to a preliminary injunction.
“Orleans County alleges, wholly without merit, that a temporary restraining order is required because it is ‘likely only a matter of hours or days until (STAMP) begin(s) construction in Orleans County.’ However, this is patently false. The force main is currently being constructed within the INWR in Genesee County and any construction within Orleans County will not take place for weeks or months.”
Despite this false representation by Orleans County, Phillips Lytle alleges, Orleans County is asking the court to stop further construction of the force main — even within Genesee County along with other “ancillary activity” in connection with that construction.
“Orleans County cannot demonstrate a need for immediate relief, given that work is not scheduled to take place within Orleans County for weeks or even months,” the letter stated. “Moreover, Orleans County’s request for a broad order enjoining (preventing) all force main construction, even beyond Orleans County borders, is patently beyond its authority.”
Phillips Lytle says public record contradicts the allegation that the GCEDC is using its own money in violation of General Municipal Law.
“As Orleans County well knows, funding for STAMP, including the force main, comes from a $33 million grant from Empire State Development Corporation, which fully supports the STAMP project,” the law firm wrote. “Orleans County will sustain no injury by the continued construction of the force main, particularly in Genesee County, while this matter is appropriately determined by this court. Meanwhile, STAMP Sewer will be irreparably harmed if the overbroad and unreasonable restraining order requested by Orleans County is granted.”
Phillips Lytle asks Caruso to deny the request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order until the court can determine the merits of the case.
During Tuesday’s Genesee County Legislature meeting, Legislator and GCEDC Board of Directors member Marianne Clattenburg spoke about the Orleans County complaint.
“I want to make you aware that Orleans County filed a lawsuit (complaint) yesterday (Monday) that names the GCEDC as one of multiple respondents in an effort to halt construction of a force main that is essential to the development of the STAMP site,” she said in a statement. “GCEDC has worked for over a decade with its local partners to develop STAMP and prides itself on doing so in a collaborative way. We are working with outside counsel to vigorously defend against the baseless allegations raised in the lawsuit (complaint).”
Clattenburg said that because of pending litigation, those are all the comments she will make in public at this time.